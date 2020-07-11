25 years since Srebrenica, some victims finally laid to rest

SREBRENICA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A quarter of a century after losing their loved ones in the Srebrenica massacre, survivors are grappling with their memories of the blood-soaked summer of 1995 while preparing to give a dignified burial to victims. On Saturday, families will be finally laying nine victims to rest after their remains were recently unearthed from mass graves and identified through DNA testing. The carnage during the 1992-95 Bosnian war is the only crime in Europe since World War II that has been declared a genocide. In the years since the war, remains of nearly 7,000 victims have been dug out and identified, but some 1,000 victims remain to be found.