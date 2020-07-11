Church asks Utah Mormons to wear face coverings in public

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is asking all its members in Utah to wear face coverings when in public. The Deseret News reports that the Utah Area Presidency sent out the request in an email on Friday evening. The area presidency operates under the authority of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. The area leaders say wearing face coverings would be a sign of good citizenship. According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, nearly 900 confirmed virus cases were reported on Friday in the state. Overall, Utah had more than 28,000 confirmed cases and 207 deaths due to the virus as of Saturday.