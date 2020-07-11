COVID-19 heroes must jump through hoops for workers’ comp

WASHINGTON (AP) — Essential workers are lauded for their service and hailed as everyday heroes. But in most states nurses, first responders and frontline workers who get COVID-19 on the job have no guarantee they’ll qualify for workers’ comp to cover lost wages and medical care. Fewer than one-third of the states have enacted policies that shift the burden of proof for job-related COVID-19 so essential workers don’t have to establish they got sick from working. Debate over workers’ comp in the states is part of a much larger national discussion about liability for virus exposure, with Republicans in Congress seeking a broad shield for businesses.