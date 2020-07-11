Gallery 103 artists show off work done during pandemic

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Artists at Gallery 103 were busy during the pandemic and are now getting the chance to show off what they've been working on.

The Gallery located in the Ho-Chunk center re-opened Saturday.

The gallery consists of 20 different artists, each specializing in a different type of art.

Artists say they've been waiting to show off their new exhibits.

"We're so excited about that. It's so great to be open again to share our work with the community. And also for us to gather. And have the chance to talk to each other again. We missed each other," said artist Mary Sterk.

Sterk adds there are arrows on the floor making sure guests only go through the gallery in one direction.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for all who want to check out the new exhibits.