Iowa reporting over 743 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths

(KTIV) - There were 743 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 34,499.

Six additional deaths were reported within this time frame, leaving the state's death toll at 748.

There were also 331 additional recoveries, which pushed the state's total to 26,081

As of July 10, the Iowa Department of Public Health says 178 patients across the state are hospitalized due to the virus. The IDPH says there are over 3,100 inpatient beds, 480 ICU beds, and 777 ventilators available in the state.

In Iowa, 6,570 new test results were reported in the last 24 hours for a total of more than 367,822 Iowans that have been tested for COVID-19.