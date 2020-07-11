A Severe Thunderstorm Watch in place for parts of Siouxland

A Severe ThunderstormWatch has been issued for Emmet, Palo Alto, and Pocahontas County until 8 PM

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Thunderstorms returned for western portions of Siouxland late last night.

Up to 60 mph wind gusts were reported in areas near Wisner and Pender.

But by the time many of us were waking up, the storms and the showers were making their way out.

The rest of the day became sunnier and had highs in the mid 80s.

Northeastern Siouxland had some thunderstorms, and even some severe, enter their region through the afternoon.

Late tonight things get calm for all of Siouxland.

The skies stay clear and the low will be in the low 60s.

Sunday brings back that nice summer weather. The sky will be sunny and the highs will be in the mid 80s.

Monday will also start nice, with sunny skies, and a high in the low 90s, but thunderstorm chances return that night, with a possibility of some being severe.

Those chances continue into Tuesday, with the high dropping to the low 80s.

Wednesday will be a bit cloudier, with a high in the low 80s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, with a high in the mid 80s.

Friday will be mostly sunny, with a high in the low 90s.