Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 20,998

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials reported 221 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the state's total number of positive cases to 20,998.

Health officials also reported no new virus-related deaths, leaving Nebraska's death toll at 285.

Officials say out of the 208,338 Nebraskans that have been tested for the virus, 187,105 came back negative.

According to the Nebraska health officials, 15,724 of the state's positive cases have recovered, an increase of 225 since Friday.

Nebraska health officials say there are currently 95 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state.