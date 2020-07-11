Pac-12 follows Big Ten, will play a conference-only schedule this fall

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (NBC) -- The Pac-12 Conference announced Friday that they will play a conference-only schedule in football and other sports this fall.

The decision comes after meetings and voting by Pac-12 athletic directors, university presidents, and conference officials.

The decision will also delay the start of the fall sports seasons, including football, as well as the start of mandatory athletic activities.

Reports indicate concern that UCLA and USC would not be ready to play in early September because of COVID-19 cases in the Los Angeles area.

The ACC, Big 12, and SEC are still weighing their options for fall sports.