Poland faces momentous choice in tight presidential runoff

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland votes Sunday in a tight runoff election that pits populist incumbent President Andrzej Duda against a liberal pro-European Union challenger, Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski. Opinion polls show the race could hinge on a slim margin of voters. If Duda wins reelection, he and the right-wing ruling party that backs him will maintain their hold on almost all key instruments of power in Poland, possibly until the next parliamentary elections in 2023. A victory for Trzaskowski, of the main opposition party, would give him veto power over laws passed by the ruling party and would soften Poland’s voice in the international arena.