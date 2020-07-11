Protesters demand reopening of Delaware police shooting

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Dozens of people marched in Wilmington to demand the reopening of the case in the 2015 fatal police shooting of a Black man in a wheelchair. The News Journal of Wilmington reports the demonstration Saturday for Jeremy McDole moved through the city, making stops at the Wilmington Police headquarters and a state office building. The march was led by the man’s sister. McDole was sitting in his wheelchair when he was shot and killed in September 2015 in Wilmington, after police received a 911 call about a man with a gun. The Delaware attorney general’s office decided not to criminally charge four Wilmington police officers involved.