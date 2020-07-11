Search of lake for missing “Glee” star to resume Sunday

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say the search to find “Glee” TV show star Naya Rivera in a Southern California lake ended Saturday without any results. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office says in a tweet that the search of Lake Piru will resume Sunday morning. Authorities said Thursday they believe Rivera drowned in the lake. Her 4-year-old son was found alone in a rented boat. Sheriff’s Sgt. Kevin Donoghue says the boy, who was found asleep and wearing a life vest late Wednesday afternoon, told investigators that he and his mother went swimming and he got back on the boat, but “his mom never made it out of the water.”