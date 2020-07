Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 1:45 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Monona County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT

FOR SOUTHERN MONONA…NORTHWESTERN POTTAWATTAMIE…WESTERN

HARRISON…BURT…WASHINGTON AND EASTERN DODGE COUNTIES…

At 116 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 7 miles south of Onawa to 7 miles north of Blair to 4

miles southeast of Arlington, moving southeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Fremont, Blair, Missouri Valley, Tekamah, Arlington, Fort Calhoun,

Decatur, Mondamin, Nickerson, Kennard, Inglewood, Modale, Pisgah,

Moorhead, Craig, Herman, Blencoe, Magnolia, Soldier and Little Sioux.

This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 71 and 109.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…60MPH