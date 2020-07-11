Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 3:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Clay County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN DICKINSON AND NORTHEASTERN CLAY COUNTIES…

At 245 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Terril, or 11

miles northeast of Spencer In Clay County, moving southeast at 40

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern Dickinson and northeastern Clay Counties, including the

following locations… Dickens.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.25IN;

WIND…60MPH