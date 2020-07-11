Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 2:48 PM CDT until SAT 3:30 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Palo Alto County

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Palo Alto County in northwestern Iowa…

* Until 330 PM CDT.

* At 248 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lost Island

Lake, or 8 miles northeast of Spencer In Clay County, moving

southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Emmetsburg, Five Island Lake, Silver Lake, Lost Island Lake,

Ruthven, Mallard, Ayrshire, Cylinder, Curlew, Rodman, Kearney State

Park, Lost Island Lake State Park and Emmetsburg Municipal Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.50IN;

WIND…60MPH