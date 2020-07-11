Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 4:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Pocahontas County

…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN POCAHONTAS…WEST

CENTRAL HUMBOLDT AND SOUTH CENTRAL PALO ALTO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT

400 PM CDT…

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail

and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for

north central and northwestern Iowa.