Siouxland family holds drive-by celebration in honor of their father in care facility

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- With nursing homes and care centers still closed to visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Siouxland families are still finding ways to show their loved ones they're not being forgotten about.

"The thing that brings his smile the most, besides his family, is old cars," said Dawn Carper, daughter.

Robert Boyce is a member of two car clubs, but while being in the Westwood Specialty Care facility during the pandemic, he hasn't gotten the chance to see those cars he loves.

So, his family decided to cheer him up with what they called a Parade of Caring, a drive-by parade in honor of their father.

"As she was telling him, he kept getting a bigger smile and a bigger smile. And his eyes lit up. And she could tell he was really excited," said Carper.

Robert's son Ken says while he was happy to cheer up his father, he wants their story to make an impact on others as well.

"It takes a lot of friends, and it takes a lot of caring. And basically we just want to tell everybody, yup it's been four months. It's probably going to be a few more months. Don't forget the elders. Try and do something to help them. And just make sure that they know they're cared for," said Ken Boyce, son.

Dawn Carper, Robert's daughter, came from Indiana to help with the celebration.

"It's amazing. My dad has a personality that's very big. And that's where I got my personality. And to know that so many people in this community would take time out of their day to come and do this just means a lot," said Dawn Carper.

The family adds they're appreciative to everyone who came out to show support for their father.

The family says although Robert couldn't come out to see the cars, he enjoyed the lineup from inside the care center.