South Dakota reporting 55 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

(KTIV) -- South Dakota has tallied 55 new confirmed infections of COVID-19 and two additional deaths.

As of July 11, the state has had 7,454 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 109 deaths.

Health officials say there are still 875 active COVID-19 cases in the state, with 6,470 of the state's cases reported as recovered.

There are currently 65 people in the hospital with the virus, which is the same amount as Friday. Officials say 738 South Dakotans have had to be hospitalized because of the virus.