Tanzania’s ruling party nominates president to run again

DODOMA, Tanzania (AP) — Tanzania’s ruling party has nominated President John Magufuli to run for a second five-year term, while opposition parties and human rights groups demand an independent electoral body to oversee the October vote. The unanimous decision by the Chama cha Mapinduzi party to back Magufuli comes as no surprise. The president, nicknamed “The Bulldozer” for his relentless work ethic and populist approach, has unsettled critics and some in the international community as his government clamps down on opposition gatherings, arrests opposition leaders and punishes dissent. His administration’s approach to the coronavirus pandemic has caused further alarm.