UN voting for aid to Syria’s rebel area through 1 crossing

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is voting on a resolution that would extend humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria’s mainly rebel-held northwest from Turkey through just one crossing point, as Russia has insisted. Russia, Syria’s closest ally, has argued that aid should be delivered from within the country across conflict lines and just one crossing point is needed. The U.N. and humanitarian groups argued unsuccessfully _ along with the vast majority of the Security Council _ that two crossing points were essential to get aid to the 2.8 million needy people in the northwest, especially with the recent first case of COVID-19.