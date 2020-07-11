Woodbury County confirms 16 new COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- After receiving the results of 159 new tests, local health officials have confirmed 16 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County.

The Siouxland District Health Department also reported no additional deaths, leaving the county's death toll at 44.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there have been 3,327 positive COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic began.

As of July 11, the SDHD has confirmed 3,099 of the county's positive cases have recovered.

The SDHD says there have been 285 total hospitalizations in Woodbury County, with 232 of those hospitalizations having already been discharged.