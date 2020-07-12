As virus rages in US, New York guards against another rise

NEW YORK (AP) — As coronavirus rages out of control in other parts of the U.S., New York is offering an example after taming the nation’s deadliest outbreak this spring — while also trying to prepare in case another surge comes. New York’s early experience is a ready-made blueprint for states now finding themselves swamped by the disease. Those lessons could also come in handy at home, as the region readies for a potential second wave of infection that experts predict will likely come at some point. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has offered advice, supplies and medicine to states suddenly dealing with spikes. He also has warned New Yorkers not to let up on wearing masks or social distancing.