Buena Vista University and Buena Vista County Fair team up for Open Livestock Show

ALTA, Iowa (KTIV) -- For the first time since 2006, the Buena Vista County Fair is hosting an Open Livestock Show. And leaders say they couldn't be more excited.

The agriculture program at Buena Vista University and the Buena Vista County fair teamed up to help bring back the open livestock show.

Leaders with the fair say it's a great opportunity to get people interested in the program and to get them out and showing their livestock.

"To be able to help to bring this back is great. We think it's important that these kids get to showcase their animals. What they've done so hard, worked with. And so we brought it for them. And to be able to get out there this year especially and show," said Dana Christen, Buena Vista County Fair Board President.

Leaders with the university say partnering with the fair was a great way to help their students teach the next generation of agriculturists.

"I think the coolest part of this is seeing people from all over come together and having a common interest. One of the fun things about ag is being able to walk up to them, having never met them in your life, and you feel like you're long lost friends. Just simply because you've got that common connection," said Rich Crow, director of Food, Ag and Resource Management at BVU.

Dana Christen, Buena Vista County Fair Board President says she's thankful for the community's support.

"It's great to see people willing to take their time and come support us, support our fair, to support the cattle industry," said Christen."

Leaders say they hope to continue the open livestock show for years to come.

Fair and University leaders add they hope to see the show expand to other livestock such as swine and even goats.

One senior from Sioux Center was excited to show off her livestock at the Livestock Show.

Emma Ahrendson has been showing cattle all her life. She says many of her opportunities to show this year had been canceled due to COVID-19, so she was excited at the opportunity to show at the Buena Vista County Fair.

She says showing cattle has made a big impact on her life.

"It's definitely helped me fall in love with the agriculture community and everything that we have going here. And it has also helped me become a leader. And helped me find what I want to do in life. And has given me a lot of opportunities to try new things and figure out where I want to go," said Ahrendsen.

Ahrendsen's Breeding Feeder Heifer received champion in today's show.

She adds she's excited to continue working with the heifer to show again next year.