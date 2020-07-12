Games maker Ubisoft shakes up staff amid misconduct probe

PARIS (AP) — French gaming giant Ubisoft is parting ways with its creative director and two other executives following an internal investigation of misconduct and media reports of sexual harassment. The developer of “Assassin’s Creed” and other games is also promising zero tolerance for “toxic” staff behavior. In a statement Sunday, Ubisoft said it failed “to guarantee a safe and inclusive workplace environment for its employees.” Ubisoft announced the resignation of Serge Hascoet as chief creative officer and the departures of its global head of human resources and the director of its Canadian studios.