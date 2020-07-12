Grandson of Elvis Presley has died at age 27, agent says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The son of Lisa Marie Presley has died. He was 27. Presley’s representative Roger Widynowski said in a statement Sunday to The Associated Press that she was “completely heartbroken” after learning about the death of her son Benjamin Keough. He is the grandson of the late Elvis Presley. TMZ reports that Keough died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday in Calabasas, California. Keough is also survived by his sister, actress Riley Keough.