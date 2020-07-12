Iowa reporting over 503 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

(KTIV) - There were 503 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases from 10 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 35,002.

One additional death was reported within this time frame, pushing the state's death toll at 749.

There were also 125 additional recoveries, which pushed the state's total to 26,206.

As of July 11, the Iowa Department of Public Health says 177 patients across the state are hospitalized due to the virus. The IDPH says there are over 3,400 inpatient beds, 482 ICU beds, and 769 ventilators available in the state.

In Iowa, 6,995 new test results were reported in the last 24 hours for a total of more than 374,817 Iowans that have been tested for COVID-19.