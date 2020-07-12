Iowa State’s Purdy trying to ‘get in the groove’ during pandemic

AMES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Like every other college football program in the country, Iowa State is preparing like there will be a season this fall. 160 players and staff had been tested for Covid-19 in late June, with just four positive results.

According to ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cyclones are ranked 27th nationally. Iowa State has the 21st toughest schedule in the country. ISU has gone to three straight bowl games under head coach Matt Campbell, who brought 106 players back to campus on June 15.

Junior quarterback Brock Purdy is back for his third season as a starter but the pandemic has made things feel very differently.

"You want to get in the groove of being on campus, being around students and everyone on the team, getting to know guys," said Purdy. "Right now it's different because we just can't be chancing anything outside of our walls and our bubble."

"Really proud of our strength staff and how we went about our business and obviously our athletic training staff in providing a really safe environment for our football team to come back and be able to begin training," said Campbell.

Iowa State is scheduled to open the season at home on September 5 against South Dakota. ISU's trip to Iowa in week two has been cancelled after the Big Ten decided to play conference-only games.