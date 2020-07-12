Nebraska surpasses 21,000 COVID-19 cases

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials reported 174 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the state's total number of positive cases to 21,172.

Health officials also reported no new virus-related deaths, leaving Nebraska's death toll at 285.

Officials say out of the 211,901 Nebraskans that have been tested for the virus, 190,487 came back negative.

According to the Nebraska health officials, 15,860 of the state's positive cases have recovered, an increase of 136 since Saturday.

Nebraska health officials say there are currently 98 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state.