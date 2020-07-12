Nebraska’s 3 largest counties to send ballot request forms

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s three largest counties plan to send ballot request forms to every voter before this fall’s general election, but it’s not yet clear whether those forms will be sent statewide.

Officials in Douglas, Sarpy and Lancaster counties say they are planning to send out the ballot-request forms because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and because it will help them plan for the election.

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen told The Omaha World-Herald he hasn’t decided whether to send out ballot request forms.

Heavy use of mail-in ballots during the May primary helped the state set a record for turnout when more than 471,000 people voted.