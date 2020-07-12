Pope ‘deeply pained’ over Turkey’s move on Hagia Sophia

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis says he is “deeply pained” over the decision by Turkey to change the status of Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia — built as a Christian cathedral — from a museum to a mosque. In a very brief, improvised remark, Francis, speaking from his studio window overlooking St. Peter’s Square, noted that the Catholic Church marked Sunday as International Day of the Sea. Reflecting on the sea, he said, brings thoughts of Istanbul and St. Sophia, “and I am deeply pained.” Francis was referring to the move by the Turkish president last week to convert the world heritage site back into a mosque.