Seoul mayor’s funeral draws both condolences and insults

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Masked mourners have given speeches and laid flowers before the coffin of Seoul’s mayor during his funeral, while a live broadcast online has drawn a mixture of condolence messages and insults. Since Park Won-soon was found dead Friday in a wooded area in northern Seoul, the South Korean public has been sharply split over how to commemorate his death due to media reports that one of his secretaries had lodged a complaint with police alleging sexual harassment. Police have confirmed that a complaint against Park was filed but not given any details. Authorities allowed only about 100 people to attend Monday’s funeral at City Hall and asked others to watch it on YouTube.