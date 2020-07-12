Several injured as naval ship catches fire in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA (NBC) -- A navy ship docked in San Diego caught on fire after an explosion Sunday, injuring several people.

The fire spread throughout the U.S.S Bonhomme Richard, an amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego.

Fire officials say several sailors are being treated for injuries. There is no word on how many injuries there were or how serious the injuries are.

Investigators are still working to figure out how the fire started.