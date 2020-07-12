Severe weather threat returns to Siouxland tomorrow

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The end of the weekend brought us some perfect outdoor summer weather.

The skies were mostly sunny and the high reached the mid 80s.

The night will continue to be mild, with a low in the mid 60s, and clear skies.

Tomorrow will give us sunshine again, and the highs reach the low 90s. Heading into the nighttime hours (around 9/10 PM) will bring thunderstorms starting out west.

Those storms look to move east through the night.

Most of Siouxland has a chance of seeing severe weather from these storms.

The chances out west are higher; there is a small probability of seeing a tornado.

Everyone could get strong winds and large hail.

Make sure to keep checking in on the forecast, because as more models come in, the timing and area could alter.

Tuesday will continue to have thunderstorm chances.

Tuesday’s high will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, with a high in the low 80s.

Thursday has more clouds, with a high in the mid 80s.

Thursday night has a chance of thunderstorms.

Friday returns a sunnier sky, with a high in the low 90s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high in the low 90s.