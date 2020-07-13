‘A Real Conversation About Race in Siouxland:’ local citizens come together for discussion

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Local citizens come together at Redeemer Lutheran Church tonight for a conversation about race in Siouxland.

The Siouxlanders of different ethnicities were there for a safe space to talk and ask questions about race.

Panelists spoke about different topics and how they've been affected.

Ike Rayford, an organizer of the event, says it's important to keep conversations like these going.

"It's important to have conversations because that's how we learn. That's how we understand. That's how we grow. But at the end of the day that's how we come together first of all as a community," Rayford said. "When we think of Siouxland we don't think of black Siouxland, white Siouxland, Hispanic Siouxland, Native American Siouxland. We think of Siouxland."

Ike Rayford says people can be afraid of what they don't know. He says one goal's of the panel was to help answer everyone's questions.