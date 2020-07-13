Accusations of serial assault spark new #MeToo wave in Egypt

CAIRO (AP) — More than 100 allegations of sexual harassment, assault and rape against a former student at a top university have roiled Egypt for the past two weeks. It’s sparking a renewed #MeToo campaign in a country where sexual assault and harassment are rampant. The accused young man was arrested last week from his home in a gated community outside Cairo. The case has captured the country’s attention in part because those involved are members of the country’s elite. Women’s rights activists hope the prosecutor’s swift response in the case of the student signals change in how Egyptian society handles accusations of sexual assault.