Body found in search of lake for ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a body has been found at a Southern California lake during the search for “Glee” star Naya Rivera.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office says in a tweet that the body was found Monday morning in the search of Lake Piru for Rivera, five days after her 4-year-old son was found alone in a boat the two had rented.

Authorities would not immediately say the person was 33-year-old Rivera but said the day after she disappeared that they believed she drowned in the lake.

Rivera played singing cheerleader Santana Lopez on the musical series that ran on Fox from 2009 to 2015.