COVID-19 ends Heelan’s softball season, baseball to continue

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The softball season of Bishop Heelan Catholic High School has come to an end due to a player on the team testing positive for COVID-19.

School officials say several players and coaching staff came in contact with the player for an extended period of time this past week and are in mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Bishop Heelan officials say they have been in contact with the Siouxland District Health Department and are following the recommendation to forfeit Wednesday's regional softball game which ends the season for the team.

While the softball season may have been ended due to the virus, the Bishop Heelan Baseball will resume practice and their schedule for the remainder of the season effective July 13.

This announcement comes after the baseball team temporarily suspended their season after a varsity player tested positive for COVID-19. The team confirmed the case last week, and that other players who came in close contact with the infected player went into a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

In response to the confirmed case, the Crusaders postponed last Thursday's game at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.