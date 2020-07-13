Dakota County confirms 1 new COVID-19 death, 10 more cases

DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Local health officials have confirmed another COVID-19 death in Dakota County, Nebraska.

The Dakota County Health Department says this brings the county's total number of virus-related deaths up to 39, as of July 13.

Health officials say there were also 10 new cases confirmed on Monday, bringing the county's total up to 1,819.

Thus far, there have been 5,313 total negative cases in Dakota County.

No additional information has been released about the county's COVID-19 cases.