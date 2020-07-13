Detroit billionaire Manuel ‘Matty’ Moroun dies at 93

DETROIT (AP) — Manuel “Matty” Moroun, a billionaire businessman who owned a critical bridge that connects Michigan to Canada, has died in his suburban Detroit home. He was 93. Moroun died of congestive heart failure Sunday in Grosse Pointe Shores. His son, Matthew, told employees of the various Moroun companies of his death in a message Monday. The family owns and operates Central Transport International and Crown Enterprises. Moroun bought the Ambassador Bridge in 1979. Forbes estimates he was worth $1.6 billion. Moroun attended the University of Detroit Jesuit High School and majored in chemistry and biology at the University of Notre Dame.