Germany arrests 2 Syrians over 2012 killing of army officer

BERLIN (AP) — Two Syrians accused of involvement in the killing of an army officer in their homeland in 2012 have been arrested in Germany. Federal prosecutors said the pair were arrested in Naumburg, in eastern Germany, and in the western city of Essen on Monday. One of them is suspected of membership in the Nusra Front, as al-Qaida’s affiliate in Syria was known at the time of the alleged offenses, and the other of supporting the group. The case involves the killing of a captured lieutenant colonel in July 2012.