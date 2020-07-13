Israeli court rejects petition to curb spyware company

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli court has rejected a request to strip the controversial Israeli spyware company NSO Group of its export license over the suspected use of the company’s technology in targeting journalists and dissidents worldwide. The case, brought by Amnesty International in January, called on the court to prevent NSO from selling its technology abroad, especially to repressive regimes. The Tel Aviv District Court ruled that Amnesty’s attorneys did not provide sufficient evidence “to prove the claim that an attempt was made to track a human rights activist by trying to hack his cell phone” or that the hacking was done by NSO. The ruling was made pubic on Monday.