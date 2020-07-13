Library of Congress to honor author Colson Whitehead

NEW YORK (AP) — Colson Whitehead keeps winning awards. He’s already this year’s recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for fiction and the Orwell Prize for political fiction. Now Whitehead is being honored by the Library of Congress. On Monday, the library announced that he had won its Prize for American Fiction. At 50, Whitehead is the youngest winner of the lifetime achievement prize. Past winners include Toni Morrison, Philip Roth and Denis Johnson. He is the first author to win Pulitzers for consecutive works of fiction — “The Underground Railroad” and “The Nickel Boys,” for which he won in April.