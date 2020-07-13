Liz Weston: Probate workarounds can save heirs time, money

Probate is the court process for distributing someone’s estate after death. It costs time and money, but trying to avoid it can also be costly. Probate is useful in some cases, such as when someone dies with a lot of debt or there’s a risk of contention among heirs. But there are workarounds to avoid its hassle and expense. Some assets, such as life insurance proceeds and retirement and brokerage accounts, go directly to beneficiaries. And some states have “transfer on death” deeds. If those workarounds can’t achieve what you want, creating a living trust may be worth the cost.