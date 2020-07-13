Nebraska high court rejects move to allow skipping bar exam

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has rejected a petition to grant all 2020 law graduates a license to practice without taking the bar exam. The Omaha World-Herald reports that petition, filed Friday, sought the change in light of the risk posed by law school graduates congregating in one place to take the bar exam. On Saturday, the state’s high court ruled against the move, saying “the administration of justice does not stop in a public health emergency.” The Nebraska bar exam, which is usually offered two times a year, will proceed as scheduled on July 28 and 29. Court officials say people taking the exam must test negative for COVID-19 beforehand.