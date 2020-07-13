Sioux Falls schools develop plans for returning students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls schools are finalizing plans for returning students to their classrooms next month with modifications to prevent contracting the coronoavirus. The Sioux Falls School Board is to consider the plan and other options at a meeting Monday. Planners say classes are to begin Aug. 27 with the “full intention” of holding them in person. The board is to hear about teaching plans, personal protective equipment guidelines and other changes in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Argus Leader reports planning members consulted teachers, parents, school administrators, Avera and Sanford pediatric infectious disease doctors and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.