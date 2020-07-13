Somalia’s army chief survives bombing of his convoy; 1 dead

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Somalia’s police say the country’s army chief has survived an assassination attempt which took place when a suicide car bomber targeted his convoy in the Somali capital Monday. Police say at least one person was killed by the blast. Capt. Mohamed Hussein, a senior Somali police officer, said the blast took place when the bomber tried to ram his vehicle into the convoy escorting Gen. Odowa Yusuf Rage. He said that the general’s bodyguards opened fire and the vehicle detonated. He said a pedestrian standing nearby was killed by the blast. Hussein said several people including some of the army chief’s bodyguards were injured and casualties may rise as some of the wounded sustained serious injuries.