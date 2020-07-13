South Dakota reports 25 new COVID-19 cases

(KTIV) -- South Dakota has tallied 25 new confirmed infections of COVID-19 and no additional deaths.

As of July 13, the state has had 7,524 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 109 deaths.

Health officials say there are still 872 active COVID-19 cases in the state, with 6,470 of the state's cases reported as recovered.

There are currently 63 people in the hospital with the virus. Officials say 742 South Dakotans have had to be hospitalized because of the virus.