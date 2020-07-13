Strong to severe storms return to Siouxland’s forecast

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While the weather stayed quiet during the day, some nighttime thunderstorms are going to be moving in from the west and some of these could have the chance of being strong to severe.

Tonight’s storms will first develop in western Nebraska and then move eastward possibly not reaching Holt County of western Siouxland until after 10 pm.

These storms will weaken some as they move to the east but the rest of the KTIV viewing area will have a chance of seeing some strong thunderstorms into the nighttime hours.

Storms could be ongoing into Tuesday morning and some of those could still be on the strong side of things into the afternoon hours.

By Tuesday evening, most of the storms will be moving east of Siouxland.

The rain chances will be holding down temperatures considerably compared to what we’ve been used to as of late with highs on Tuesday in the mid 70s.