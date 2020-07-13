Trump inaugural panel agrees to fine over registration in NJ

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal says he reached a deal with President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee stemming from a lawsuit alleging the organization failed to properly register in the state. Grewal said Monday that Trump for America Inc. faces a $30,000 penalty, though $27,500 of it will be suspended. It’s unclear why some of the penalty will be suspended. A message was left with Grewal’s office. The agreement stems from a January 2020 lawsuit Grewal filed arguing that Trump for America did not register with the state Division of Consumer Affairs. A message was left with the president’s campaign seeking a response.