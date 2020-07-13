Brexit is back: UK aims to prepare public for Jan 1 EU break

LONDON (AP) — The British government is telling individuals and businesses to get ready for new costs and red tape when the U.K. leaves the European Union’s economic embrace in less than six months. Details of new border arrangements and a major public information campaign were unveiled Monday to remind Britons that Brexit hasn’t gone away, even though it has been knocked out of the headlines by COVID-19. Advertisements will warn British tourists to get health insurance before traveling to the continent and offer advice on how to take pets abroad. Businesses are being told to prepare for new customs and border paperwork Britain officially left the EU on Jan. 31, but remains inside the bloc’s economic orbit until the end of 2020.