2020 Heart Walk to be held virtually

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The American Heart Association's Heart Walk is going "virtual" this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

The annual walk was supposed to take place in May. Officials say initially they wanted to move the walk to the fall.

But, it became clear the chances to do the walk safely would be small.

They add they wanted to make sure they were holding an event where everyone would be safe, and could still raise the funds that they need for the life-saving mission that they're on.

"What we know is that it's probably not safe for us to be gathering in a large group especially the attendees at our walk are typically people who may be survivors of heart disease and stroke that puts them at maybe an enhanced risk for complications from the corona virus," said Chrissy Meyer, Communications Director for the American Heart Association.

Meyer adds while everyone can't come together for the walk, she encourages families-- or small fundraising groups-- to share their experiences.

Whatever works for you is what we're recommending. And then people can go out on August 21st and just do their heart take photos of it and share their photos with us how they're moving how they're walking," said Meyer.

Meyer says signing up and fundraising for the walk has stayed the same.

For more information on the walk or to sign up, click here.